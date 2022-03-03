San Jose

2-Alarm House Fire Displaces Five People in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Firefighters knocked down a two-alarm house fire in San Jose early Thursday that displaced five people, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Crews responded at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the 4200 block of Cherry Avenue, fire officials said.

The flames appeared to have started inside the home and extended to the rear of the structure and into trees on the property, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but four children and one adult were displaced, fire officials said. Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of fire was not immediately known and was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

San Josehouse fire5 displaced
