Crews Control 2-Alarm House Fire in Oakland

By Bay City News

Oakland Fire Department/Facebook

Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media.

Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland.

The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 4:35 a.m. and prevent the spread of it to adjacent buildings, Bowron said.

All residents evacuated the building successfully. There were no injuries reported.

