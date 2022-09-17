Crews Control 2-Alarm House Fire in Oakland

Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media.

Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland.

The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 4:35 a.m. and prevent the spread of it to adjacent buildings, Bowron said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All residents evacuated the building successfully. There were no injuries reported.