Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in East San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

Crews in San Jose were battling a two-alarm house fire that spread to adjacent homes, according to the fire department.

At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to reports of flames in the 3100 block of Remington Way in East San Jose, near Quimby Oak Middle School, officials said. The flames had spread to homes on either side.

No injuries were reported, and all three structures were clear, the fire department said, but it was not immediately clear how many occupants were in each house.

Traffic in the area was impacted by the firefight, and officials asked the public to avoid the area.

