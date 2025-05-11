Crews respond to 2-alarm mobile home fire in San Jose

Fire crews responded to a residential fire in San Jose that has impacted at least three mobile homes.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, crews arrived at the 500 block of Hermitage Lane and began battling the blaze that had spread to three homes. A fourth structure was "threatened."

Two of the homes impacted were "knocked down."

SJFD said a fence at the fourth structure caught fire, but there was no structural damage.

"Crews making good progress," read a social media post from the SJFD.

One firefighter was evaluated after reporting feeling ill. Another was treated after sustaining "minor facial injuries after falling."