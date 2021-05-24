2-Alarm Pallet Fire in Richmond Contained

A fire that burned through large stacks of pallets near a Richmond warehouse complex Monday morning has been contained, according to a Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesman.
At 10:10 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the 2200 block of Central Street where they found about half-a-football-field worth of pallets burning on an outside lot, said CCFPD Assistant Chief Chris Bachman.
The two-alarm fire was quickly contained and by about 11:15 a.m. crews were mopping up lingering hotspots.
No injuries or damage to buildings was reported, Bachman said.
