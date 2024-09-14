San Francisco

2 arrested after police observe car burglaries at tourist sites in San Francisco

By Bay City News

Two people were arrested after officers observed auto burglaries at two San Francisco tourist locations on the same day, police said Friday.

Robert Sonza, 27, of San Francisco and a juvenile were taken into custody on Sept. 7 after officers witnessed car burglaries near the Palace of Fine Arts and Alamo Square, police said.

Officers used a tire deflation device to stop their vehicle, which fled at high speed until it was involved in a collision at Piedmont Avenue and Pleasant Valley Avenue. The vehicle's occupants fled on foot, police said.

Officers recovered property from recent auto burglaries and returned it to multiple victims, police said.

Sonza was accused of receiving stolen property, resisting or delaying arrest, carrying a loaded firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other things.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at ( 415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

San Francisco
