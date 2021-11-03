2 Arrested in Connection to San Jose Fatal Shooting on Halloween

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Halloween last weekend in San Jose, police said.

Efrain Anzures, 27, and Alfred Castillo, 26, both of San Jose, are in custody following the shooting reported at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Great Oaks Drive, where officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died there, according to police.

Investigators identified Anzures and Castillo as the suspects in the killing. Castillo was located and arrested later Sunday and Anzures was arrested the next day. Anzures was booked into county jail on suspicion of homicide while Castillo was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being an accessory to homicide, police said.

The name of the man who died in the shooting, as well as a possible motive for the killing, were not immediately available.