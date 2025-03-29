2 charged with multiple felonies in drug trafficking case in SF

Two have been charged in connection to narcotics trafficking, the office of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Friday.

Jose Espinoza-Santos, 57, and Aaryn Stacy, 31, are charged with multiple felonies after allegedly possessing over half a pound of fentanyl and other drugs, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, on Mar. 25, San Francisco Police officers observed Espinoza-Santos allegedly exchanging suspected narcotics for money and giving the proceeds to Stacy.

Espinoza-Santos then allegedly removed a bag of suspected narcotics and distributed portions of the contents to a group of people who gathered around him, officials said.

Officers later reportedly recovered 66.5 grams of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, and $2,000 from Espinoza-Santos. Stacy was found with 190.5 grams of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, methamphetamine, a scale, and $762, the DA's office said.

The District Attorney's Office is seeking to have them detained pending trial due to the public safety risk.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 with SFPD.