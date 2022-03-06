Brentwood

2 Children Injured by Fireworks in Brentwood: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two young children were injured after playing with fireworks in Brentwood Sunday, authorities said.

The incident happened on Birch and Parkway streets, near Edna Hill Middle School.

According to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, a 10-year-old boy and a young teenage girl were playing with fireworks when it went off by accident.

Officials said the boy suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter. While the girl had moderate head injuries and was taken to the hospital by family members.

