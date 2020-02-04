2 Coronavirus Cases Being Treated at UCSF; Chinese New Year Parade is a Go

As concerns grow regarding the spread of the coronavirus around the world, local officials are addressing the issue head on. Two cases from San Benito County, a husband and wife, are being treated at UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco, NBC Bay Area has learned.

There are 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. The San Benito County couple caught the virus after the husband traveled to China. His wife contracted the illness from her husband, officials say. They are in isolation at UCSF.

Meanwhile, officials around the Bay Area are continuing to address concerns about the coronavirus. San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed a crowd saying it's safe to celebrate Chinese New Year with this weekend's parade in the city, which usually attracts thousands of spectators.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is working closely with the Department of Emergency Management should anything pop up. As it stands, there are no diagnosed cornoavirus cases in the city.

"The plan is to move forward," Breed said. "Go out, have a parade, have a good time. We hope people show up."

Two more meetings are happening Tuesday morning regarding the coronavirus. The San Francisco Airport Commission will provide updates at City Hall, and Contra Costa County will get an update from health services. Both meetings are scheduled for 9 a.m.