Vallejo

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at homeless encampment in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting in Vallejo Monday evening.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at a homeless encampment along Sacramento Street in Vallejo.

Police said the suspect shot three men at the homeless encampment. Two of the victims were killed while the third victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was a heavy police presence at the encampment on Monday night.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

