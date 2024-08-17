2 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Oakland

Two people were killed and two others were hurt after a shooting in Oakland Saturday morning, police said.

The incident just after 9 a.m. on 83rd Avenue near International Boulevard.

According to Oakland police, a group of people got into an argument. That’s when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. The suspect then took off in a car.

Police said that two people died at the scene while other victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made.