2 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Oakland

Two people were killed and two others were hurt after a shooting in Oakland Saturday morning, police said.
The incident just after 9 a.m. on 83rd Avenue near International Boulevard.
According to Oakland police, a group of people got into an argument. That’s when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. The suspect then took off in a car.
Police said that two people died at the scene while other victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made.
