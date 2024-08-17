Oakland

2 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two people were killed and two others were hurt after a shooting in Oakland Saturday morning, police said.

The incident just after 9 a.m. on 83rd Avenue near International Boulevard.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to Oakland police, a group of people got into an argument. That’s when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. The suspect then took off in a car.

Police said that two people died at the scene while other victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

OaklandCrime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us