Pleasanton

2 dead, 6 injured after single-car crash on I-680 in Pleasanton

By NBC Bay Area staff

A car that went over an embankment off southbound Interstate 680 left two people dead and six injured in Pleasanton Monday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. 

A spokesperson for the department said it happened at around 2:36 p.m. near the Sunol Boulevard/Castlewood Drive exit. 

The passengers included six adults and two children, according to the spokesperson. Two adults died on-site, with the other adults and children receiving various degrees of injury. 

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

