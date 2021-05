Two male victims died from gunshot wounds Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, according to Oakland Police desk officer Wesley Huynh.

The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the Highland Terrace neighborhood, Huynh said.

The homicide detectives are investigating.