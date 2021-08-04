2 Dead After Separate Shootings Hours Apart in Pleasant Hill, Concord

Two people are dead after separate shootings Tuesday evening in the cities of Pleasant Hill and Concord, according to police.

In the Pleasant Hill shooting, a man died after he allegedly vandalized vehicles and banged on windows to get into homes, police said.

Several people called police at around 5:45 p.m. about a person behaving erratically along Shadow Mountain Court near Camelback Road, police said. Officers responded, and when they arrived, they and dispatchers heard gunshots. The suspect was in the living room of a home suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where he died.

Police said the involved parties and witnesses stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Hours later in nearby Concord, a 22-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting, according to Concord police.

The shooting was first reported at about 9:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pine Street, where officers found the three gunshot victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the Concord shooting should contact Detective Davison at 925-603-5853 or the Concord Police Department confidential tip line at 925-603-5836.

Bay City News contributed to this report.