2 dead after head-on crash on Highway 4 in Brentwood

Lanes reopened on Highway 4 in Brentwood early Thursday morning, hours after a fatal head-on collision Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, east of Balfour Road, sparked a dangerous battery fire in an electric vehicle involved, the CHP said.

CHP officers responded to the scene near Fairview Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and found two vehicles that appeared to have hit head-on in the eastbound lane, CHP Officer Daniel Gilmore said. Both drivers were killed.

One of the vehicles, an electric SUV, was on fire, and due to the hazards of a battery fire, officers and other first responders were unable to approach it, Gilmore said. As a result, authorities were still unsure if anyone else was in the SUV as of 11:15 p.m.

The Contra Costa County Fire District was on scene, according to CHP.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and the CHP said it would have more information when it became available.

People are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.