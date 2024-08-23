2 dead, multiple injured in separate Oakland shootings

Two people were killed and multiple others were injured after two separate shootings Thursday night in Oakland, according to the police department.

The latest fatal shooting occurred in the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said. Officers responded at about 11 p.m. on a ShotSpotter activation as well as a call reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics also responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Earlier Thursday evening, officers responded to the 7900 block of Ney Avenue, police said. They found one victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound that was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple others injured in the shooting went to nearby hospitals on their own.

Both homicides are under investigation, and police are expected to provide updates on the shootings during a news conference Friday.

The identities of the victims are pending notification of family.

Anyone with information should contact OPD's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.

Bay City News contributed to this report.