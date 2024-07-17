2 dead after being swept into ocean in Santa Cruz

Two people died Tuesday after being hit by a wave and swept into the ocean in Santa Cruz, according to the fire department.

The victims were swept off some rocks along West Cliff Drive near David Way at about 6:15 p.m., the fire department said.

Arriving first responders spotted the victims floating face down in the water, according to the fire department. Rescue swimmers jumped in the ocean and pulled the victims to a nearby boat, but emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate them.

"The Santa Cruz Fire Department and allied agencies would like to remind people to never turn your back on the ocean and be aware of tidal conditions," the fire department said in a statement. "Certain southerly swells and rising tides can produce "sneaker waves" that can catch unaware citizens off-guard."