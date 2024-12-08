Antioch

2 dead following shooting at Delta Bowl parking lot in Antioch

By Bay City News

Two unnamed men died after a shooting incident at a Delta Bowl parking lot, Antioch police said.

On Saturday, at 10:36 p.m., Antioch police responded to a report of a shooting at 3300 Delta Fair Boulevard.

Shortly after arrival, officers find two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the men died at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away, according to the press release.

Based on the police's investigation, the suspect, 35, approached the other man, 34, while he was sitting on the driver seat of his car, preparing to leave.

As of now, the motive for the shooting is unknown. There are also no other suspects or involved individuals yet, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch Police Detective Arturo Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or abecerra@antiochca.gov.

