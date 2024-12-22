2 dead after shooting in Oakland, police say

Two people were shot and killed in Oakland late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Oakland police officers were called to the 300 block of Fairmont Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department.

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds inside a residence. Paramedics were called, but the two were declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating reports of a verbal dispute involving multiple people that allegedly took place prior to the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.