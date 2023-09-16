2 die when speeding vehicle plunges into canal in San Rafael

Two people were killed Saturday morning when their car sped off a dead-end street and into the San Rafael Canal, police said.

A witness estimated the vehicle was traveling at 70 mph when it drove into the waterway at the end of Canal Street about 7 a.m., according to police.

The San Rafael Fire Department and Southern Marin Fire Department Dive Team recovered the occupants from the submerged vehicle, but they could not be saved, police said.

A preliminary investigation, pending toxicology reports from the Marin County Coroner's Office, suggested that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The identities of the victims will be released by the coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at srpd.org/tips.