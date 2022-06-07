2 DUI Arrests Following Deadly Motorcycle Crash in San Francisco

Two drivers suspected of driving under the influence were arrested following a fatal motorcycle crash that tied up two freeway ramps and mired traffic in San Francisco for about five hours on Tuesday morning.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was headed southbound on Highway 101 to eastbound I-80 about 3:30 a.m. when he was involved in a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say he may have been trying to avoid a DUI crash and swerved off the connector, landing on a moving vehicle below on the westbound I-80 to southbound Highway 101 ramp.

That car stopped in lanes of traffic and was hit by another car being driven by a suspected DUI driver, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Sig-Alert was issued at 4 a.m. for the southbound Highway 101 connector to eastbound I-80. The roadway reopened about 8:45 a.m.

The CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crashes to contact them at (510) 557-1094.