Two fatal crashes shut down lanes of Highway 12 near Santa Rosa early Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One crash occurred on Highway 12 near Oakmont Drive, east of Santa Rosa, and the other crash occurred on Highway 12 near Merced Avenue, west of Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

Details of the crashes were not provided, and the CHP said motorists should avoid the areas.

It was not clear if weather or road conditions contributed to the crashes.