2 Good Samaritans Injured in Robbery Turned Shooting in Oakland's Chinatown

Police are investigating a robbery turned shooting that left two good Samaritans injured in Oakland’s Chinatown Saturday afternoon.

The entire attack was caught on surveillance camera.

This recent attack happened as calls grow louder for more to be done to stop the violence in Asian neighborhoods.

In the video, two men in hoodies appear to try to rob a woman.

Two other men then jump in to help her. There's a struggle and then a gunshot.

In the video, it showed one of the men who tried to help fall to the floor. While the other kept trying to hang on to one of the attackers and appeared to be hit in the head with a weapon.

"People are very angry about what they are seeing,” said Charl Chan of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Chan told NBC Bay Area that the attack is especially shocking because one of the young men trying to help was seriously injured.

In another video, a police officer is seen holding the victim's arm tightly to try and stop the bleeding before an ambulance arrives on scene.

Chan said the police are trying to help but they can only do so much.

"I think the legal system has been failing. Because we have seen many criminals, they have got caught,” Chan said. “But guess what, if not the same day, then the next day, they are released."

Due to the recent shooting, volunteer groups like the Asian front-liners led by Jay Bounphengsy patrolled Oakland’s Chinatown. A dozen volunteers escorted people to their vehicles or walked them home.

"I got kids. My friends, they all got families to worry about too. But at the same time, enough is enough, we're going have to step it up for the community,” Bounphengsy said.

Bounphengsy has been patrolling Oakland’s Chinatown on and off since February.

On a recent patrol, he wore a kevlar vest, an extra precaution because it's become so dangerous lately.

Chan told NBC Bay Area the man who was the most seriously injured is expected to make a full recovery.

Oakland police have not responded to NBC Bay Area’s requests for more information on the incident.