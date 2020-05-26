Oakland

2 Hospitalized After Alleged Machete Attack in Oakland

By Bay City News

Two people were hospitalized after being cut with a machete in Oakland on Monday morning, according to police.

Oakland police officers responded at 10:36 a.m. to a report of a machete attack in the 3300 block of San Leandro Street, near the Fruitvale BART station, and arrived to find the two victims.

An update on the condition of the two victims was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Police said in an email Tuesday that the "individual involved in this incident was located by police and detained," but they did not elaborate on whether an arrest was made in the attack.

