2 hospitalized following apartment fire in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two people were taken to a hospital following an apartment fire in Oakland early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened just after midnight at an apartment complex near the 400 block of Jayne Street in Oakland.

Firefighters said they responded to find heavy smoke pouring from the building. At least two people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

