San Jose

2 hospitalized after collision sends car into home

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle collision Monday night in San Jose sent one car into a house and ruptured a gas line, prompting evacuations, the fire department said.

Firefighters received the call at about 9:45 p.m. and were still at the scene at 11:15 p.m. near North 11th and Washington streets where two vehicles collided, the San Jose Fire Department said. Two people were transported to the hospital and their condition is not known.

The vehicle that crashed into a residence severed a gas line, resulting in the evacuation of ten nearby homes.

There was no active fire, the Fire Department said. People were asked to avoid the area.

