Oakland

2 hospitalized following shooting in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland police are investigating a shooting near city hall Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Franklin Street.

Police said that officers found two male victims. Both were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not known.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

