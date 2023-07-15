2 injured in Brentwood after fight turns to shooting, police say

Two men were injured in Brentwood Friday night after a fight led to them shooting each other, according to police.

It happened sometime before 7:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Marjoram Drive, not far from Marsh Creek Elementary school, officers say.

One of the two suffered serious injuries and first responders rushed both men to hospitals, police say.

Brentwood police said that the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but that they considered it an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it is asked to contact detectives with the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911.