Brentwood

2 injured in Brentwood after fight turns to shooting, police say

One of the pair was injured seriously and both are being treated at hospitals

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were injured in Brentwood Friday night after a fight led to them shooting each other, according to police. 

It happened sometime before 7:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Marjoram Drive, not far from Marsh Creek Elementary school, officers say. 

Contra Costa County Jul 10

Vasco Road reopens after double-fatal, head-on crash south of Brentwood

Brentwood Jun 2

Suspected DUI Driver Dies After Pursuit, Crash in Brentwood

One of the two suffered serious injuries and first responders rushed both men to hospitals, police say. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Brentwood police said that the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, but that they considered it an isolated incident. 

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it is asked to contact detectives with the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7911.

This article tagged under:

Brentwood
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us