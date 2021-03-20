San Mateo

2 Injured in Shooting at San Mateo Hotel Parking Lot

Police have not arrested any suspects and said the shooting is under investigation

By Bay City News

Two people were injured in a shootout early Saturday between two groups of people at a hotel parking lot in San Mateo, police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:35 a.m. at the Marriott Residence Inn at 2000 Winward Way, near Highway 92.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Two groups of people who were visiting from outside San Mateo County were involved and the shooting was not a random attack, police said.

Local

water rescue 2 mins ago

Bystander Rescues Man Who Fell Into Water at Treasure Island: SFFD

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Authorities Arrest Suspect in 1990 San Francisco Homicide

One person suffered critical wounds and another had minor injuries, police said. Both were in stable condition.

Police have not arrested any suspects and said the shooting is under investigation. Information about what led to the shooting was not available.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Amanda Von Glahn at (650) 522-7782 or by email at avonglahn@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San MateoSan Mateo CountyshootingSan Mateo police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us