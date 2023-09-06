San Jose

2 injured by early morning San Jose shooting, police say

Both are being treated for non-life threatening injured at a hospital

By Bay City News

Two men were wounded after a reported shooting in San Jose early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 160 block of West Alma Avenue in the area of Alma Neighborhood Association, the San Jose Police Department said on social media shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Two men were sent to local hospitals after suffering non-life-threatening injuries due to the shooting, police said.

According to San Jose police, officers found a possible suspect vehicle during their investigation. The vehicle fled and was pursued outside San Jose.

Several people have been taken into custody and at least one firearm has been recovered, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police advised motorists to avoid the area where the shooting occurred due to possible traffic delays.

