2 Lottery Scratchers Players in Concord, Hollister Win a Combined $7 Million

A pair of lucky Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California scored a combined $7 million in winnings recently, according to the California Lottery.

Maria Esparza Lupercio won $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought at BMF Racing Company in Hollister, which is in San Benito County, just south of Gilroy.

Esparza Lupercio told lottery officials she plans to buy a house and invest her newfound wealth in her future. The BMF Racing Company will get a $25,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the California Lottery said.

Farther north in Concord, Francisco Cruz-Madrigal won $2 million on an Instant Prize Crossword ticket he bought at the Chevron station at 4295 Clayton Road, according to lottery officials.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $440 million ahead of the next draw Tuesday, according to the California Lottery.