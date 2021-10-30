2 Lucky to Escape Alive From Rollover Crash in Solano County, CHP says

Two people are lucky to be alive though one was arrested for DUI after their speeding vehicle rolled over numerous times and burst into flames Friday afternoon near Interstate 80 and American Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol officials said.

A CHP airplane was over the area in Solano County Friday afternoon when the flight officer saw a BMW speeding on southbound McGary Road.

Suddenly, the BMW overturned numerous times, according to CHP officials. The two occupants were able to walk away from the crash and then the vehicle burst into flames. Neither person was injured, CHP officials said.

The CHP encourages everyone to designate a sober driver this weekend.