Solano County

2 Lucky to Escape Alive From Rollover Crash in Solano County, CHP says

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are lucky to be alive though one was arrested for DUI after their speeding vehicle rolled over numerous times and burst into flames Friday afternoon near Interstate 80 and American Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol officials said.

A CHP airplane was over the area in Solano County Friday afternoon when the flight officer saw a BMW speeding on southbound McGary Road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Suddenly, the BMW overturned numerous times, according to CHP officials. The two occupants were able to walk away from the crash and then the vehicle burst into flames. Neither person was injured, CHP officials said.

The CHP encourages everyone to designate a sober driver this weekend.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Solano CountyCHPcaught on camera
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us