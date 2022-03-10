2 Men Killed in East Oakland Shooting

Two men are dead following a shooting Wednesday night in East Oakland, police said Thursday.

Shots rang out just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of International Boulevard. Officers went there after the city's gunshot detection system recorded the sound of gunshots, according to police.

Officers located an Oakland man and a Richmond man, both with at least one gunshot wound, police said. One man died where he was located while the other died at a hospital, according to police.

Police are not yet releasing the name of either victim.

Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.