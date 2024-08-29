San Francisco

2 Muni buses collide in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two people were injured after two Muni buses collided in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The incident happened at around 3:35 p.m in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue.

San Francisco fire said that two muni buses collided with each other. They added that one of buses hit an electrical box in the area, while the other bus was leaking fuel.

SFFD said that were two people were injured. Their conditions were not known.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

