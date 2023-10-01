Police investigate 2 Oakland sideshows, ambulance vandalism

Oakland police are investigating several reports of two sideshows happening early Sunday morning, including one which involved an ambulance being vandalized

Shortly after midnight, someone reported a sideshow near 14th Avenue and E. 20th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officers arrived to find around 200 people watching a sideshow involving up to 30 cars, which dispersed after their arrival.

OPD said, shortly after that, the department received reports of another sideshow at High Street and MacArthur Boulevard. The size of this sideshow is unclear, but officers did report finding an ambulance being vandalized amid sideshow activity.

Video of the ambulance at the sideshow appears to show at least two people inside of it. Police report there were no patients inside the vehicle and no one was injured. It's unclear if the ambulance was en route to an emergency.

Those involved left the area as officers arrived, according to OPD.

It is unknown if there is any connection between the two sideshows.