Crime and Courts

2 people arrested after pursuit through multiple Bay Area cities

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were arrested following a pursuit through multiple Bay Area cities early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The nearly hourlong pursuit started in San Jose and ended in Oakland just before 4 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a stolen car in East San Jose when the driver took off.

Deputies told NBC Bay Area that the pursuit went into San Jose, Hayward and Oakland.

The suspect stopped and surrendered along northbound I-880 in Oakland just south of the Embarcadero-Fifth Street ramp.

A man and woman were arrested by the California Highway Patrol and were turned over to Santa Clara County sheriff deputies.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsSan JoseOakland
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us