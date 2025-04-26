2 people arrested after pursuit through multiple Bay Area cities

Two people were arrested following a pursuit through multiple Bay Area cities early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The nearly hourlong pursuit started in San Jose and ended in Oakland just before 4 a.m.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a stolen car in East San Jose when the driver took off.

Deputies told NBC Bay Area that the pursuit went into San Jose, Hayward and Oakland.

The suspect stopped and surrendered along northbound I-880 in Oakland just south of the Embarcadero-Fifth Street ramp.

A man and woman were arrested by the California Highway Patrol and were turned over to Santa Clara County sheriff deputies.