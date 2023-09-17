2 people shot overnight in Oakland

Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 900 block of 63rd Street after ShotSpotter alerted them to gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

Police later learned that another person shot in the same location had self-delivered to a local hospital. They were also in stable condition.

Oakland Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the felony unit at (510) 238-3426.