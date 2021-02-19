San Francisco

2 San Francisco Officers Injured While Arresting Suspect

sfpd-generic-san-francisco-police
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Two San Francisco police officers who were surveilling a neighborhood for burglars were injured when trying to detain a suspect who became combative and produced a razor blade, police said Thursday.

The officers were undercover in the Noe Valley neighborhood Wednesday when they identified themselves as police officers and told 41-year-old Sergio Lugo he was under arrest, Officer Adam Lobsinger said in a statement.

Lugo initially complied but then began walking away and when the officers tried to restrain him he attacked them with a razor blade, stabbing an officer in his left hand and left knee. The other officer was injured in his hand during the struggle, Lobsinger said.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Newsom to Visit Mobile Vaccine Clinic in the East Bay

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Bay Area Indoor Dining Ban Continues, But Restrictions Could Be Lifted Soon

He said Lugo, too, was injured and he and the officers were transported to a local hospital where they were all treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Lugo was later booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of burglary tools.

It was not immediately known if Lugo had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us