2 San Jose Restaurants Hit By Recent Break-Ins

Two San Jose restaurants that struggled during the pandemic are now dealing with break-ins.

Tara Dang, owner of Mint and Basil said she discovered that her glass front door was shattered during a break-in when she arrived Sunday.

After barely surviving the pandemic, she said it’s another setback.

“Now, we have to board it up and I have to pay $950 to fix the door,” Dang said. “It’s unnecessary and it comes at a difficult time We are a mom-and-pop restaurant and we could go out of business.”

Dang shared her surveillance video to NBC Bay Area and it shows a burglar searching through her restaurant early Saturday morning.

Dang told NBC Bay Area that while the suspect did not appear to steal anything, her staff is shaken.

“Emotionally, we’re scared. We don’t feel safe,” she added.

San Jose resident Bill Llewelyn said he had heard what happened and came in for dinner Sunday for the first time to offer his support.

“It’s the worst time for this to happen. It’s very upsetting and I really hope the person that did it gets caught,” he said.

Across the street, a similar break-in happened at Pho Almaden Valley.

Employees at the restaurant said the incident happened two weeks ago, as someone smashed the glass door and stole some items, leaving employees with a big clean up job and shattered nerves.