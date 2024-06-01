2 separate mountain lion sightings reported in San Jose

Two separate mountain lion sightings were reported in San Jose in the last few days.

The most recent sighting was reported at around 10 p.m. Friday near 24th and Santa Clara streets.

The incident was caught on a home surveillance video. The video showed the mountain lion walking by a truck with a small dog barking at it. Another video showed the mountain lion on a roof.

A nearby business owner told NBC Bay Area Saturday that she's surprised to hear about a mountain lion roaming close to downtown.

"I thought it wasn't real. We've been here over 30 years, almost 40 and I’ve never heard of a mountain lion in the area,” she said. "You know, this close to downtown, this close to the neighborhood."

The San Jose Police Department said that they haven't received any reports about a mountain lion.

The San Jose Animal Care and Control confirmed to NBC Bay Area that earlier Saturday, someone sent them a surveillance video, showing the animal in the area on Friday. They added that they reported the sighting to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment on Saturday.

Another mountain lion sighting was reported Thursday in the area of Oakland Road And Murphy Avenue in San Jose. It’s not known at this time if it’s the same mountain lion from Friday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The person who posted the pictures on Reddit said they saw the animal Thursday afternoon and reported it to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Earlier this week, a pair of mountain lion sightings were reported in two separate Milpitas neighborhoods. It's not known if all incidents were related.