2 Shot in Separate Freeway Shootings in the Bay Area

By Bay City News

Two people were shot in separate freeway shootings just hours apart Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Area, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. 

Road rage prompted two drivers to stop and get out of their vehicles around 1 p.m. on northbound state Highway 85 at Union Avenue. The two got into an argument and one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg. 

The victim drove himself to a hospital. The suspect left the area. CHP officials said the suspect was driving a gray Pontiac car. 

A second shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in Oakland on northbound Interstate Highway 880 near Coliseum Way, according to CHP officials. 

Someone opened fire on a 17-year-old Oakland boy driving a sliver Dodge Durango. CHP officials said the boy suffered three moderate gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. 

The boy appears to have been targeted by the shooter or shooters, CHP officials said. 

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the CHP investigative tipline at (707) 917-4491.

