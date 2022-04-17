San Jose

2 Sideshows Draw Large Crowds, Police Presence in San Jose

Police are investigating two sideshows that happened in San Jose Sunday.

One of the sideshows happened in the area of Fruitdale and Meridian, not far from Willow Glen.

Cars spun out in circles, with their tires squealing as the crowd cheered, dangerously close to the spinning cars.

The San Jose Police Department's helicopter was overhead and at least 15 squad cars arrived at the scene.

It’s unknown at this time if police arrested any of the drivers or impounded any of their cars.

Another sideshow happened at Capitol Expressway and Capitol Avenue.

It’s not known at this time if both sideshows were connected.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

San Josesideshowsillegal sideshows
