2 Small Earthquakes Strike the Peninsula: USGS

Two small earthquakes struck the Peninsula Thursday night, the United States Geological Survey says.

According to the USGS, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Portola Valley at 11:09 p.m. While a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was centered 1.1 miles north of Woodside and 2.9 miles south, southwest of Redwood City.

No other information was immediately available.

