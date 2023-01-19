earthquake

2 Small Earthquakes Strike the Peninsula: USGS

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two small earthquakes struck the Peninsula Thursday night, the United States Geological Survey says.

According to the USGS, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Portola Valley at 11:09 p.m. While a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was centered 1.1 miles north of Woodside and 2.9 miles south, southwest of Redwood City.

No other information was immediately available.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
