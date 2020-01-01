Sonoma County

2 Sonoma County Deputies Injured in Crash While Responding to Call

By Stephen Ellison

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

Two Sonoma County deputies were injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday as they responded to a domestic violence call in Santa Rosa, according to the sheriff's office.

The collision between two sheriff's patrol vehicles occurred on Highway 12, near Melita Road, sheriff's officials said.

One deputy was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Local

San Francisco County jail 48 mins ago

City of San Francisco to Settle Lawsuit Over Jail Conditions

North Bay 3 hours ago

Vallejo Police Looking For Hit-and-Run Suspect

The crash and subsequent investigation shut down Highway 12 for hours, the California Highway Patrol said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Sonoma CountycrashSanta rosa
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us