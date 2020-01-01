2 Sonoma County Deputies Injured in Crash While Responding to Call

Two Sonoma County deputies were injured when their vehicles collided Wednesday as they responded to a domestic violence call in Santa Rosa, according to the sheriff's office.

The collision between two sheriff's patrol vehicles occurred on Highway 12, near Melita Road, sheriff's officials said.

One deputy was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash and subsequent investigation shut down Highway 12 for hours, the California Highway Patrol said.

No further details were immediately available.