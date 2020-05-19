San Mateo County

2 Teens Arrested After Driving Stolen Vehicle From Half Moon Bay to Pacifica

By Bay City News

Police lights by night
Getty Images

Two teenage boys from the South Bay were arrested after allegedly refusing to yield to an enforcement stop in Half Moon Bay and then driving to Pacifica early Monday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 3:11 a.m. to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress in the 500 block of Spindrift Way in Half Moon Bay, with suspects reported breaking into a vehicle and then fleeing in a red Honda Civic.

At 3:36 a.m., deputies spotted the Honda heading north in the 9000 block of Cabrillo Highway and tried to pull it over, but the driver did not yield.

The deputies learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of San Jose, and it was eventually stopped by California Highway Patrol officers in Pacifica, sheriff's officials said.

The driver, a 14-year-old San Jose boy, and a 16-year-old passenger from Gilroy, were taken into custody without incident, then were released to their parents, according to the sheriff's office.

