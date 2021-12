Two people were taken to a hospital Tuesday to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at the Tesla facility in Fremont, the fire department said.

The blaze was isolated to a boiler room on the third floor of the administration building, according to the fire department. Large filters for the HVAC system caught on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.