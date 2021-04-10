2 Witnesses Jump Into Action to Save Man From Oakland Brutal Attack

Two sisters who are visiting the Bay Area are stunned after they witnessed a violent attempted robbery in Oakland Saturday.

From a second story window, Tiffany Chuk and her sister Angela shot a video showing the middle of what police say is an attempted robbery.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

On one part of the video, a man is seen standing over and punching the victim, who fights back in the middle of the sidewalk.

According to the Chuk sisters, the attack happened shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday on Jefferson Street near 10th Street.

Tiffany Chuk told NBC Bay Area Saturday that the suspect drove the wrong direction on a one-way street and then, he backed into a parking spot.

That’s when he apparently jumped out and attacked a man of Asian descent.

“He jumped on him from behind, knocked him to the ground and punched him in the head,” she said.

Tiffany Chuk said she and her family wanted to help so she pulled out her phone and shot this video. While her brother called 911 and her sister banged on the window to distract the suspect.

That is exactly what experts say to do in that type of situation. Chuk’s efforts appear to pay off as does the victim’s as the suspect ran to his car and took off.

Tiffany Chuk currently lives in Hawaii and is visiting her brother, who just bought a condo in Oakland. She told NBC Bay Area that she’s in disbelief to have witnessed something she has only seen on the news for herself.

“This person could be my grandpa, my uncle, my dad. It’s scary and it’s sad violence should not be tolerated it needs to stop,” she added.

Angela Chuk, who lives in Orlando said that watching the attack made her question her own safety.

“As an Asian, as a young Asian female I want to take all the precautions I can,” she said.

After the attack, the Chuk sisters said they helped the man who spoke only Cantonese and file a police report.

They said it appeared the suspect also tried to rob the victim, who was not seriously hurt.

At this point, there is no evidence to suggest the attack was racially motivated.

The Chuk sisters gave police their recorded video and said they hope it will help.

“We want to make sure he’s brought to justice,” said Angela Chuk.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Oakland Police Department about the incident. But we have not heard back.