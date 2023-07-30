Redwood City

2 women stabbed at Redwood City home, sheriff says

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said deputies also arrested one man at the home Sunday

By Bay City News

Deputies found one woman dead and another injured after a violent stabbing at a Redwood City home early Sunday morning, said the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also arrested a suspect standing outside of the home who was said to be covered in blood.

Officers first responded to an urgent 911 call from a woman who said someone was trying to kill her at 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue. 

Inside the home, deputies said they found two women with multiple stab wounds. The women were sent to Stanford Hospital, where one died from her injuries, said police. The second woman is reportedly in stable condition.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jose Uriarte-Martinez, who was taken into custody on no bail. 

Detectives determined that the stabbings were an "isolated domestic violence case." 

"The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has responded by providing crucial resources and support services to the affected family and individuals impacted by this tragic event," reads a press release from deputies.

San Mateo residents who are living in abusive households are encouraged to contact the San Mateo County Domestic Hotline at 650-312-8515 for assistance.

Anyone with more information on the Sunday stabbings are urged to contact Detective Baggetta at 650-740-9149 or Abaggetta@smcgov.org, or Detective Piper at 650-363-4062 or Jpiper@smcgov.org.

