20 Displaced After Santa Rosa Apartment Building Suffers $500K in Fire Damages

By Diana San Juan

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Santa Rosa Fire Department
    Multiple engines from the Santa Rosa Fire Department reported to a structure fire at the Nueva Vista Apartments in 1333 West Steele Lane around 7 p.m. Thursday. (April 4, 2019)

    Twenty people were displaced after an apartment building in Santa Rosa suffered $500,000 worth of fire damages Thursday night.

    Multiple engines from the Santa Rosa Fire Department reported to a structure fire at the Nueva Vista Apartments in 1333 West Steele Lane around 7 p.m. and upon arrival discovered people trying to escape the flames from multiple floors.

    Fire crews were able to remove multiple residents to safety and though a few suffered minor injuries, no one was transported to the hospital.

    Firefighters then put out the fire on the second and third floors preventing it from spreading and the flames were controlled within 40 minutes.

    There was major smoke damage to the second floor and minor smoke damage to the third.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

